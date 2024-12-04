Live
‘Krishnaveni Sangeeta Neerajanam’ from Dec 6
The music festivals will be organised at three different places
Vijayawada: Ministry of Culture, Government of India, Central Sangeeta Nataka Academy and Andhra Pradesh State Cultural Department are jointly organising three-day cultural festival in the name of ‘Krishnaveni Sangeeta Neerajanam’ from December 6th to 8th, informed V Vinay Chand, Secretary, Department of Youth Services, Tourism and Culture.
These music festivals will be organised at three different places at Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram, Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam and Krishna River Ghats.
The Central Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K Pavan Kalyan and other Central and State ministers will present as chief guests for the inaugural function on December 6th at Tummalapallivari Kshetrayya Kalakshetram.