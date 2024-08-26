Live
- 18K adoptions since 2019, only 1,404 children with special needs find homes
- Police arrests man for opening fire at sweet shop
- Telangana Man, Sudanese Colleague Die After Losing Contact in Saudi Desert
- Revanth Reddy Initiated Kosgi Faces Enrollment Shortage
- Student mistakes pistol for toy, brings it to school
- Krishnaveni School celebrates Krishna Janmashtami
- Congress Demands Action on Illegal Constructions in Karimnagar
- SC to hear Vijay Nair’s bail plea on Aug 27
- State-Level Committee to Investigate Explosion at Escientia
- Govt aims to make women lakhpatis
Highlights
Krishnaveni Talent School in Nellore has celebrated Krishna Janmashtami with vibrant celebrations on Sunday.
Nellore: Krishnaveni Talent School in Nellore has celebrated Krishna Janmashtami with vibrant celebrations on Sunday.
Under the guidance of School Director Akhilesh Reddy, the event featured elaborate decorations, capturing the essence of Lord Krishna’s life and teachings. Students participated enthusiastically in a range of activities, including traditional dance performances.
Director Akhilesh Reddy, Principal Janaki and staff participated in the programme. The celebration concluded with a special puja, followed by sweets and prasadam distribution.
