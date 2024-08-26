Krishnaveni School celebrates Krishna Janmashtami

Nellore: Krishnaveni Talent School in Nellore has celebrated Krishna Janmashtami with vibrant celebrations on Sunday.

Under the guidance of School Director Akhilesh Reddy, the event featured elaborate decorations, capturing the essence of Lord Krishna’s life and teachings. Students participated enthusiastically in a range of activities, including traditional dance performances.

Director Akhilesh Reddy, Principal Janaki and staff participated in the programme. The celebration concluded with a special puja, followed by sweets and prasadam distribution.