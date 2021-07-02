Top
KRMB writes to Telangana, seeks explanation on AP objections over excess use of Nagarjuna Sagar water

The KRMB (Krishna River Management Board) has objected to the use of water by Telangana beyond the allocation from the Nagarjuna Sagar Dam

The KRMB (Krishna River Management Board) has objected to the use of water by Telangana beyond the allocation from the Nagarjuna Sagar Dam. It directed to give explanation on Andhra Pradesh objections, which alleged that Telangana had unilaterally used 13.4 TMC of water in the name of power generation from February 26 to May 31 this year.

Telangana has been advised to exempt 9.9 TMC of water released from Sagar‌ so far from the total allocation and asked to submit a report by the next meeting. KRMB has made it clear that a meeting will be held by the seventh of this month. Krishna Board wrote a letter to Telangana ENC to this effect.

AP ENC C Narayana Reddy wrote a letter to the Krishna Board stating the Telangana has used 13.4716 TMCs of water despite asking not to release water to the Nagarjuna Sagar right canal during the last year. Responding to this, Board Secretary DM Raipure directed Telangana ENC Muralidhar to comment on the issues mentioned in the letter written by Andhra Pradesh ENC. A letter to this effect was written to him.

Meanwhile, tensions prevail at Nagarjuna Sagar as the Telangana government has been generating the power deploying huge police forces. The chief minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote to Narendra Modi to intervene and set to security at projects with central forces.

