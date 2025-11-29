KRU PG Centre to be set up at P Nainavaram

Vijayawada: Government Whip and Gannavaram MLA Yarlagadda Venkata Rao announced that Krishna University (KRU) Post-Graduation Centre would soon be established at P Nainavaram in Vijayawada Rural. The location was identified based on its proximity to Vijayawada city, making it accessible for students across the region, he said.

The Whip said Krishna University authorities had requested government land for the proposed PG Centre, and nearly 10 acres of suitable government land had been identified at P Nainavaram. He urged NTR district Collector Dr G Lakshmisha to initiate measures to allot the land to the University.

As per government directions, the MLA conducted a Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) programme—Praja Darbar—at Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society Kalyana Mandapam in Nunna on Friday. Praja Darbar covered nine villages of Vijayawada Rural that fall under the Gannavaram Assembly constituency.

Vijayawada RDO K Chaitanya and district officials participated in the programme, during which around 450 petitions were received from the public. MLA Venkata Rao and Collector Lakshmisha personally interacted with applicants and directed officials to address the grievances promptly.

Speaking at the event, the MLA stated that the proposed PG Centre could be developed into a full-fledged university in the coming years. Following the bifurcation of the erstwhile Krishna district, he said, the establishment of a new university in NTR district has become essential to meet academic needs. He therefore requested the Collector to expedite land allocation in favour of Krishna University.

Seeks merger of Rural villages into VMC

MLA Venkata Rao further appealed to district administration to consider merging nine villages of Vijayawada Rural mandal into Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) to resolve long-standing issues related to garbage disposal, drinking water, and dumping yard. He noted the State government recently lifted ban on merging Gram Panchayats with nearby urban local bodies, paving way for administrative restructuring.

The MLA said that he preferred merging entire Gannavaram constituency into NTR district for administrative convenience. Such a merger would bring long-term benefits and support his vision to develop the region into a model constituency. He also appealed for swift resolution of issues related to house pattas, house sites, pensions, and public welfare schemes.

Collector Dr G Lakshmisha appreciated MLA Venkata Rao for enabling development works worth over Rs 650 crore in the constituency. He said Venkata Rao was the first MLA in the district to conduct Praja Darbar as directed by the State government. He assured that a detailed report on merging villages into VMC and the constituency into NTR district would be submitted soon.

He added that a special task force would be formed to remove encroachments across the district, and officials must furnish Action Taken Reports (ATR) promptly.

Later, MLA Venkata Rao and the Collector distributed Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to the family of a girl who lost her life in last year’s floods.

ZP CEO K Kannama Naidu, Gram/Ward Sachivalaya Special Officer G Jyothi, DM&HO Dr M Suhasini, DAO DMF Vijaya Kumar, Vijayawada Rural Tahsildar B Suguna, MPDO B Wiggins, PACS President Kalakoti Srinivas Reddy, Nunna Panchayat Secretary Kota Suresh Babu, and other district-level officials participated.