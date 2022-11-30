KS Jawahar Reddy takes charge as Andhra Pradesh CS, thanks YS Jagan

The IAS officer KS Jawahar Reddy took charge as the Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh Government on Wednesday evening. On this occasion, he was felicitated by the senior officials of various departments.

It is known that the AP government has issued an order on Tuesday appointing Jawahar Reddy as the new CS in the wake of Sameer Sharma's retirement. In this context, he took charge as the new Chief Secretary today. He is likely to continue in this post till June 2024.

Jawahar Reddy of 1990 batch worked as Special Secretary to CM. On the occasion of accepting the responsibilities, he thanked AP CM YS Jagan. KS Jawahar Reddy announced that under the leadership of the CM, he will work hard to ensure that the benefits of welfare and development reach the last person. He said that he will lead the machinery to ensure that the poor people in the villages get all the benefits.