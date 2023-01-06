KSEZ farmers allege govt returning barren lands

Kakinada: Though the State government sorted out the land issue of the farmers in Kakinada Special Economic Zone (KSEZ) and Arabindo Realty and Infrastructure Private Limited took over a major stake from GMR Infrastructure in KSEZ, many difficult problems remain unresolved. Despite the issue of GO No 12, lands are not registered causing problems to farmers.

According to farmers, measurements in the passbook are different from the measurements as recorded in government registers. Hence, they are demanding that land should be handed over to them with the same measurements as shown in their passbooks. Also, they pointed out that the government is showing barren lands instead of cultivable lands.

KSEZ was formed in 2005 with the initiative of late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. But farmers in the area strongly opposed and staged several agitations to protect and save their lands as well as environment. Farmers didn't believe the promises given by the government to provide jobs and ensure development of infrastructure facilities in their area.

TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who was in Opposition prior to State bifurcation, had promised to return KSEZ lands to farmers. But he couldn't fulfil the promise and openly announced that industries would come up and set up their units in KSEZ. Many farmers faced criminal cases also.

A farmer, P Venkata Bujji, told The Hans India that his 4.5 acres in Srirampuram village of U Kothapalli mandal was not yet handed over to him, which is in the name of his grandfather late P Venkanna. He said the officials took land measurements and assured him of handing over the land to him. 'Nothing happened till date'.

The farmer informed that the officials told him that a resurvey would be conducted and land would be handed over after that process. Stating that he gave all relevant documents to the officials, he alleged that the officials are making enormous delays deliberately.

Speaking to The Hans India, KSEZ Vyatireka Porata Samiti convenor Chinta Suryanarayana Murthy said that their family got 18.5 acres at Mulapeta village of U Kothapalli mandal and the officials are not taking any action return the land to them even after completing the process. He demanded that the government should give cultivable land to them, but not barren land.

Murthy lamented that they are facing financial crisis as the banks are not giving loans to them for lack of registration and necessary documents. Strongly condemning the government's apathetic attitude and enormous delay in handing over lands to them, he demanded to return the land as per GO No 12 with cultivable land only.

District Collector Krithika Shukla directed KSEZ authorities to return 2,180 acres to farmers as per Go No 12. She held a review meeting along with Joint Collector S Ilakkiya, revenue officials and KSEZ representatives at the Collectorate on Wednesday.

She ordered the officials to speed up the registration process. She instructed the KSEZ authorities to speed up the industrialisation within the area by taking up steps to set up additional industrial units within stipulated time.

The Collector stated that 384 acres has been handed over to the deserving farmers in U Kothapalli and Tondagi mandals, which are de-notified. She said that 284 acres has been registered and returned to farmers from land to land. She instructed the officials to complete survey process and registration works and hand over the same to farmers within stipulated time.