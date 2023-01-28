Ksheerabhishekam performed at Sun God temple

Srikakulam: On the eve of Radha Sapthami festival Ksheerabhishekam was performed on a grand note to the temple shrine at Sun God temple at Arasavalli after midnight. Temple priests performed the ritual by chanting vedic hymns.

Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, ZP chairperson, endowment commissioner offered silk clothes to the temple deity on behalf of the State government.

District Collector Srikesh B Lathakar, endowment regional commissioner, officials had witnessed the auspicious ritual.

Large number of devotees gathered at the temple premises to witness the Ksheerabhishekam event.