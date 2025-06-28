KSRM College inks MoU with Innomatics

Kadapa: Innomatics Research Labs, Hyderabad, a fast-growing edtech company, has signed a key Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with KSRM College of Engineering (Autonomous), Kadapa. The agreement aims to provide students with modern and essential technical training in data science, Artificial Intelligence (AI), mission learning, full stack development, Python, generative AI, Amazon Web Services (AWS), digital marketing, etc. Innomatics is already a leader in preparing students according to industry needs, and through this partnership, students will get project experience, expert guidance and industry-based training.

The programme was attended by Dr Kandula Chandra Obul Reddy, Head of Kandula Educational Institutions, Principal VSS Murthy, Vice-Principal T N Prasad and Professor V Giridhar (Dean, Industries Cell). Special thanks was extended to Vamsi Krishna Kanagala, Regional Head, Innomatics, who played a key role in the success of this partnership.