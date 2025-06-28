  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

KSRM College inks MoU with Innomatics

KSRM College inks MoU with Innomatics
x
Highlights

Intended to provide essential technical training to students

Kadapa: Innomatics Research Labs, Hyderabad, a fast-growing edtech company, has signed a key Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with KSRM College of Engineering (Autonomous), Kadapa. The agreement aims to provide students with modern and essential technical training in data science, Artificial Intelligence (AI), mission learning, full stack development, Python, generative AI, Amazon Web Services (AWS), digital marketing, etc. Innomatics is already a leader in preparing students according to industry needs, and through this partnership, students will get project experience, expert guidance and industry-based training.

The programme was attended by Dr Kandula Chandra Obul Reddy, Head of Kandula Educational Institutions, Principal VSS Murthy, Vice-Principal T N Prasad and Professor V Giridhar (Dean, Industries Cell). Special thanks was extended to Vamsi Krishna Kanagala, Regional Head, Innomatics, who played a key role in the success of this partnership.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick