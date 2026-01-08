A four-day winter camp begins at IGZP

Visakhapatnam: Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) is conducting a four-day winter camp.

Announcing this in the city, the IGZP curator G. Mangamma informed that the camp is scheduled from January 8 to 11. She further stated that the platform aims to foster curiosity and awareness among young minds about the animal kingdom and conservation efforts through a variety of hands-on and interactive learning experiences.

As part of the camp, participants will be visiting the zoo veterinary hospital, taking part in interactive sessions with animal keepers, exploring animal habitats and engaging interactions with children’s favourite animals.

Upon successful completion of the camp, participants will receive a participation certificate. An animal-themed T-shirt, zoo passport card with 10 free zoo visits and IGZP educational resource materials will also be provided. Further information can be accessed by dialling 9491569344 or 7893632900.