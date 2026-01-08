Grievances pour in at ‘Praja Darbar’

Visakhapatnam: As part of the ‘praja darbar’ organised at the party office, IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh received grievances from people in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Meeting the minister, AMC Colony residents appealed to the minister to reconstruct their houses that are decades old and in dilapidated condition. About 192 families reside in the colony.

Meanwhile, residents of Mushidipalli village, Devarapalli in Anakapalli belonging to Yadava community requested Lokesh to facilitate a community hall and allot house sites to them.

Also, people from various sections met the minister and aired their grievances.

Responding to the people who submitted their requests at the ‘Praja Darbar’, Lokesh assured that their requests would be looked into at the earliest.