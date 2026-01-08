ISRO to kick off 2026 with PSLV-C62 launch

Bengaluru: ISRO is gearing up for its first launch of the new year, with the PSLV-C62 mission scheduled to lift off on January 12 from Sriharikota. The mission's primary payload is the EOS-N1, an imaging satellite developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for strategic purposes, an ISRO official said.

The rocket will also carry a small experimental device, the Kestrel Initial Demonstrator (KID). Developed by a Spanish startup, the KID will remain attached to the rocket's PS-4 stage.

Additionally, the official said that 17 commercial payloads from startups and research institutions across India, Mauritius, Luxembourg, the UAE, Singapore, Europe, and the United States are manifested for this flight. Space enthusiasts can witness the launch live from the launch view gallery at SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota. Registration is available online at lvg.shar.gov.in. ISRO advises visitors to have a government-issued ID (such as an Aadhaar card or driving license), a mobile number, and an email ID ready for a quick and seamless registration process.

This upcoming mission follows a highly successful end to 2025. On December 24, ISRO launched the LVM3-M6 mission, delivering the BlueBird Block-2 satellite into orbit.

This spacecraft is the heaviest payload ever deployed into Low Earth Orbit (LEO) by an LVM3 rocket. Featuring a massive 223-square-meter phased array antenna, it is also the largest commercial communications satellite ever placed into LEO.

The LVM3 continues to prove its reliability, having previously launched high-profile missions such as Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan-3, and two OneWeb constellations. The December 24 success followed shortly after the LVM3-M5/CMS-03 mission, which was successfully completed on November 2, 2025.