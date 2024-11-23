Live
KSS unit to be set up in Madakasira
Penukonda (Sri Sathya Sai district): Minister for Handlooms, Textiles and BC Welfare S Savitha revealed that Kalyani Strategic Systems, (KSS) unit will be established soon in Madakasira constituency with an investment of Rs 1,430 crore. This will be another feather in the cap of the backward Madakasira constituency.
In a press release on Friday, the Minister said that about 565 employees will be directly recruited by the company, while a large number of locals will get jobs under indirect employment. The company will be set up in Mararayanihalle village in Madakasira mandal.
She said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is striving with a goal to generate 20 lakh jobs in the State in five years. While the government is investing thousands of crores of rupees on welfare schemes, equal priority is being given to development schemes too, she claimed.The Minister said the government is inviting investments for the development of the State and efforts are being made to bring back investors, who left the State unable to put up with the YSRCP leaders’ harassment.