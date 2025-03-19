Kukkunoor-Bhadrachalam road works to be complete by May

Eluru: The relentless efforts of Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar have finally brought relief to the people using Kukkunoor-Bhadrachalam main road.

The road, stretching 37 kilometres from Veleru at the Telangana-Andhra border to Lankalapalli, had been in a terrible state for the past five years, with potholes and deep craters making travel a nightmare for the public.

Drivers often faced accidents due to the poor condition of the road, and some even avoided this route out of fear. To resolve this issue, the government sanctioned Rs 34.50 crore for the road’s development.

However, due to technical issues, the road works were stalled for seven months. Leaders and residents of Kukkunoor mandal brought this issue to the attention of MP Mahesh Kumar, explaining the hardships they were facing due to the pothole-ridden road. Responding promptly, MP Mahesh Kumar held a review meeting with the Roads and Buildings (R&B) officials to understand the reasons behind the delay in road works.

He took up the matter to the government to resolve the technical issues.

As a result of his efforts, the contractor resumed the road development works two days ago. The damaged road is currently being dug up and prepared with wet mix macadam, and BT (Bituminous) layering work is progressing rapidly. Officials aim to complete the project by the end of May.

The road development works are being supervised by R&B DE Harikrishna.

The residents of the region have expressed relief and gratitude for the efforts of MP Mahesh Kumar in resolving the long-standing road issue.