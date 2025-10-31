Kumar Raja receives Indian Achievers Award

Rajamahendravaram: Dr Kumar Raja Chitturi, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) of Parvue Group and native of Rajamahendravaram, has been honoured with prestigious ‘Indian Achievers Award – CHRO of the Year 2025’ by Indian Achievers Forum (IAF). He received this award at a ceremony held in New Delhi on Thursday.

The IAF representatives said that this national recognition is for his professional excellence, visionary leadership, and outstanding contributions to the field of human resource management. With over a decade of experience, Dr Kumar Raja has held key leadership roles in various multinational companies.

Recently, he was felicitated by Adikavi Nannaya University Vice-Chancellor Prof S Prasanna Sree during the international conference on ‘Pharma–Academic Synergy for Sustainable Growth’ held at the university. Dr Kumar Raja has also been widely appreciated for his commitment to youth empowerment, global corporate collaboration, social service, and educational initiatives.

He is scheduled to deliver a keynote address on Human Resource Leadership at the upcoming International HR Summit to be held in London in December.