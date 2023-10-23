Kuppam: Ex-Cong MP slams PM for ‘supporting’ Israel

Kuppam(Chittoor district): Senior Congress leader and former MP Dr Chinta Mohan slammed Prime Minister Naendra Modi for supporting Israel which with the backing of US launched aerial attack indiscriminately bombing Gaza strip causing large-scale destruction and killing innocent people more so women and children.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, the former Union Minister alleged that a few days back Israel bombed a hospital in Gaza resulting in the death of 500 people in the hospital which is most heinous and inhuman but Prime Minister Modi remained silent which is highly condemnable. The Indian government adhered to the Non-Alignment policy which was unscrupulously followed by first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru later Indira Gandhi, Rajiv and others but sadly PM Modi deviated from the policy, he said cautioning that distancing from the Non-Alignment policy would cost the country dearly and mar the image of India in the international arena.

On the New Education Policy (NEP), he said for his own compulsion, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy switched over to the NEP ignoring the future of the young generation while other States in the South including Tamil Nadu refused to adopt NEP and were following their own education system in the respective States.

If Congress comes to power at the Centre, it will scrap the NEP and revert to the improved previous education system. He also criticised the YSRCP government for rolling back many welfare schemes for the downtrodden SC and ST communities including scholarships, financial support for self-employment through SC and ST Corporations and demanded to restore these facilities for the upliftof SCs and STs.

Condemning the YSRCP government for witch-hunting and arresting Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu, he demanded the government to take steps for his release and stop vindictive politics. Chittoor district Congress president Bhaskar and others were present.