Kuppam Municipal Elections: Nara Lokesh kicks off campaign with roadshow

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh during a roadshow in Kuppam on Friday
Highlights

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh kicked off his civic poll campaign here holding a roadshow and with a call to the people to reject the "chaotic and betrayal policies of the YSRCP government'' on Friday.

He appealed to the voters to go for a "conscience vote." He said the Kuppam Assembly segment had been neglected under the current regime whereas the TDP nurtured it fully while in power.

There was a sense of foreboding among the people and frustration was writ large on their faces. Recalling the developmental work under the TDP rule, Lokesh said people should vote without fear in favour of TDP and defeat the opportunistic forces.

The previous government had completed 90 per cent of the works of Handri-Neeva Project but the remaining 10 per cent works to ensure drinking water to Kuppam were put on hold by the present government. The Chief Minister had not visited Kuppam even once because it had become the stronghold of Naidu.

Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
