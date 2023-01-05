Kuppam tense

Kuppam: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu's constituency Kuppam witnessed chaotic scenes on Wednesday with police making serious attempts to stall his roadshows and meetings.

Right from Wednesday morning, tension prevailed in the constituency when TDP workers turned up in large numbers to welcome Naidu at Gollapalli. The police quoting GO No1 stopped them saying that there was no permission for roadshows or such huge gatherings. When the TDP workers protested the conditions imposed, they were lathicharged, injuring at least 10 persons.

In an unusual act, the police even removed the stage where Naidu was to hold the Racha Banda programme. They seized the campaign vehicle of Naidu. The support staff and drivers were taken into custody and the seized vehicles were sent to Gudupalle PS. TDP cadres were stopped at Pedduru village on Andhra-Karnataka border leading to arguments between both the sides.

Amidst this scenario, when Naidu entered the constituency, the DSP stopped his vehicle and told him that there was no permission for him to hold roadshows or take out rallies. Interestingly, he suggested that Naidu take up door-to-door campaigns. This comment has invited criticism from all opposition parties as well as Naidu. They said the police had not given them any notice in writing. When Naidu questioned the DSP, he said he would come back with a notice. Naidu sat in his vehicle and waited for 40 minutes. After that the DSP came back and handed over the copy of the letter dated Tuesday and gave it to Naidu's PA Manohar and wanted the letter to be signed. The TDP said they did send a reply to the letter, but the police did not accept it. After a heated argument with the police, Naidu left his vehicle on the road and took up padayatra. Earlier, talking to the media Naidu said there was no force that could stop him from entering the constituency which he represents. He alleged that he had correspondence which gave instructions to local police to stop him at any cost. He said the GO had no sanctity. He said TDP would continue to hold meetings irrespective of the restrictions being imposed.