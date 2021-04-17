Kurnool: 1,300 gms jewellery goes missing from bank lockers

Kurnool: The bank officials of Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank, Uyyalawada branch have detected gold ornaments missing from the lockers. The issue came to light with the Regional Manager Prasad lodging a complaint with the police on Saturday.

According to information, several farmers have availed loan after mortgaging ornaments at Uyyalavada Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank. On Friday, some farmers approached the bank for renewing the gold loans. The bank officials while verifying the accounts of farmers shocked to know that 1300 gms ornaments pertaining to 17 farmers were missing from the lockers.

The officials immediately took the issue to the notice of Regional Manager at Nandyal. The RM after visiting the bank has inspected the records and enquired about the handling of locker keys and responsibilities. Later he accompanied by the branch manager approached the police and lodged a complaint stating the contents.

After receiving the complaint, Allagadda Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) A Rajendra visited the bank and inspected the scene of offence. He also spoke with the bank officials and enquired about the staff.

Speaking to The Hans India, the DSP said they have formed special teams to investigate the case. The Regional Manager said that around 90 members have taken golden loan but the gold of 17 members is detected missing from the lockers.