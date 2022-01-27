Kurnool: 1,942-cr allocated for construction of Vedavathy LIS

Kurnool: The 73rd Republic Day celebrations are celebrated grandly by various departments across the district on Wednesday. District Collector P Koteshwara Rao participated as a chief guest at the celebrations organised at District Police Parade grounds and unfurled the tricolour. Superintendent of Police (SP) Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy, Joint Collectors Dr Manazeer Jilani Samoon and M K V Srinivasulu saluted the national flag.

Addressing the gathering, the collector said that the dream of Mahatma Gandhi to establish grama swarajya has come true with the starting of village and ward secretariats by the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. Around 540 types of services are being extended to the people through 1,118 village and ward secretariats across the district. Till date, around 26,44,244 services have been extended to the people, said the collector.

Reading a charter of services extended by the government and availed by the people, the collector said this kharif season around 49,918 farmers were provided 28,308 quintals of quality seeds on subsidy at Rs 9.50 crore. Even Rs 651.26 crore have been deposited into the accounts of 4,82,415 farmers under YSR Rythu Bharosa and PM Kisan scheme. Under YSR zero interest scheme, Rs 16.40 crore has been waived off to 77,136 farmers, Koteshwara Rao said.

Under Navaratnalu, 1,07,866 houses have been sanctioned under the first phase. Till date, Rs 62.85 crore has been sanctioned to the beneficiaries for constructing houses. Over 4,45,945 people have been identified for One Time Settlement (OTS) in the district and 49,492 people have utilised the scheme. He talked about Jaganna Vodi, Vidya Deevana, Jagananna Vasati Deevana, post-matric scholarships to students, Mana badi, Naadu-Nedu and others.

Speaking about YSR Cheyutha scheme, Rs 12 crore have been sanctioned after setting up of 3,265 grocery shops. As many as 11,46,622 people were served with YSR Aarogyasri cards and 31,939 people have reaped the benefits. Around 18,557 people were extended financial assistance to a tune of Rs 18,55,00,000 under YSR Vahana Mitra scheme. Similarly, Jagananna Chedhodu, YSR Kapu Nestam, EBC Nestam and YSR Netanna Nestam were also extended to the people.

Under the construction of new projects in the district, the construction of Vedavathy lift irrigation was taken up with a cost of Rs 1,942 crore. Water would be given to 80,000 acres of ayacut with the lift irrigation. Rajoli Banda right canal works were also started and filling 68 ponds with the waters of Hundri Neeva project was also almost nearing completion.

To tackle the coronavirus, 21 PSA oxygen plants and 6 LMO plants have been set up in private hospitals. 3,997 oxygen cylinders and 1,582 oxygen concentrators have been kept in stock and 4,950 beds have been arranged for treating the Covid infected patients. Cent percent vaccination was completed to the people above the age of 18 years. He appealed to people to vaccinate and save from being infected to coronavirus.

Prior to addressing the occasion, the collector took the guard of honour from the police personnel and went around in the vehicle. On the occasion of Republic Day celebrations, the tourism department has organised a cultural programme on Konda Reddy fort. The performance given by the students enthralled the audience. K Spandana Reddy, a class 6 student of Bhashyam English medium school has performed Kuchipudi mesmerizing the audience.