Kurnool: 2 drivers hurt in lorry, trolley collision

Kurnool: In a collision between two vehicles, two drivers were injured seriously at Itkyala village under Kolimigundla police station limits on Saturday morning.

The victims have been identified as Saju and Nagabushnam. According to information, a lorry heading towards Karnataka from Kolimigundla reached a curve near Itkyala village, a tractor coming in opposite direction. The lorry driver instead of hitting the tractor, turned the steering and rammed into a Bolero trolley vehicle which was just behind the tractor.

In the incident, the drivers of lorry and Bolero trolley vehicle, Sanju and Nagabushnam suffered serious injuries.

The locals on noticing the incident immediately rushed to their aid besides informing 108 ambulance. The ambulance after reaching the incident spot shifted the injured to Tadipatri government general hospital, stated the ambulance staff, Bhaskar and Pavan Gopal.