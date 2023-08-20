Kurnool: 36 sheep worth Rs 4.5 Lakh electrocuted

Devanakonda (Kurnool): In an unfortunate incident, over 36 sheep electrocuted at Palle Doddi village in Devanakonda mandal on Saturday. According to Devanakonda Sub Inspector Battula Bhupal, one Vadde Linganna, a resident of Palle Doddi, has taken his sheep for grazing at nearby farmlands. One of the sheep in the flock has reportedly contacted live wire, which was dangling from the pole.

The sheep while trying to free itself from the live wire has wrapped itself around it. In the act of freeing the live wire, the sheep also contacted other sheep, which also suffered the shock. In the incident, around 36 sheep died on the spot. The farmers, who noticed the incident, immediately disconnected the power supply and informed to police and the power department personnel, said the Sub Inspector.

The police immediately rushed to the spot and inspected the scene of the crime. According to the shepherd, the cost of livestock is estimated to be around Rs 4.3 lakh. The SI said the shepherd has urged the officials of electricity department to do justice to him.