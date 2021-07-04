Top
    Kurnool: 40-day Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra Japa Parayana concludes

    Srisailam Temple Executive Officer K S Rama Rao felicitating the temple staff for making the Maha Mritunjaya Mantra Japa Prarayana a grand success, in Srisailam on Saturday.
    Highlights

    • Srisailam Temple Executive Officer K S Rama Rao said the Parayana was conducted to ward off the pandemic of coronavirus and bestow the humankind with abundant peace, prosperity, good health and prevent untimely deaths
    • He felicitated all staff and archakas with commendation certificates

    Kurnool: Srisailam Temple Executive Officer K S Rama Rao said the 40-day Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra Japa Parayana was concluded on Saturday. In a press release, he stated that following the orders of Endowment department officials, the Parayana program was organised on the temple premises.

    Dr Vani Mohan, the Principal Secretary and Arjuna Rao, the Principal Secretary and Commissioner of the Endowments department, have extended their support for organising the programme, stated the EO.

    In the 40-day programme, devotees from several parts of the country participated through google meet link. The aim of the Parayana is to ward off the pandemic arised out of coronavirus and the humankind be bestowed with abundance of peace, prosperity, good health and stoppage of untimely deaths, he pointed out.

    The Parayanas have been organised in Akka Maha Devi Alankara Mandapam since 8.00 in the morning. The devotees, sitting at home, are facilitated to participate in the Mantra Parayana through the internet. Prior to starting of Parayana, the EO said the devotees have been asked to click on the temple website link www.srisailadevasthana.org.

    The archakas, paricharaka staff, publicity, information technology, technical department staff and others have strived a lot for making the programme a grand success.

    Thanking the staff for making the programme a grand success, the EO felicitated the prime archaka Veera Bharaiah Swami, temple supervisor Ayyanna, IT system administrator Indudhar Reddy, 20 archakas and other temple staff with commendation certificates.

