Kurnool: 5-km Grace Cancer Run evokes huge response

Kurnool: To create awareness among the people on the deadly disease cancer, Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli on Saturday flagged off a 5-km Grace Cancer Run from Kondareddy fort.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Fakkeerappa said the Director General of Police (DGP) Gowtham Sawang has directed to organise the grace cancer run day. The aim of the run is to make people aware of the disease, the SP said and added several awareness programmes have been organised to mark the event. Every year in October, the grace cancer run is being organised to create awareness among people on cancer disease, Dr Fakkeerappa said.

Stating that the 5-km run draw wide response from different sections of people, the SP said that every participant has to take a 15 seconds selfie video and upload it on Facebook along with their names. The uploaded videos across the state would be referred to the Limca Book of Records, said the top cop.

The 5-kilometre run flagged off from Kondareddy fort, has covered the Control room, Raj Vihar, RS Road, SBI circle and back to DPO office at Kondareddy fort. As many as 200 police personnel from special party, civil, Armed Reserve and home guards took part in the run.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Gouthami Sali, trainee IPS Kommi Pratap Shiva Kishore, AR Additional SP Radha Krishna, DSPs Vankatramaiah, Venkatadri, Mahaboob Basha, Iliyaz Basha, Circle Inspectors, Vikramasimha, Praathasaradhi Reddy, Srinath Reddy, Reserve Inspectors, VS Ramana, Surendra Reddy, Sub Inspectors and Assistant Sub Inspectors participated.