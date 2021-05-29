Kurnool: 6-member gang held for treasure hunt

Kurnool: Owk police arrested 6-member gang for allegedly practicing witchcraft to unearth hidden treasure near Kanigiri Swamy temple premises in Yerramala forest.

Speaking to mediapersons on Friday, Owk Sub Inspector Jagadeeshwar Reddy said that six persons, Srinivasulu of Anantapur, Venkataramana of Owk, Dudekula Kadar Vali of Banaganapalle and Mekala Ramesh, Talari Hanumanthu and Golla Rangaswami of Goruman Palle in Kolimigundla after forming as a gang, tried to unearth hidden treasures near Kanigiri Swamy temple premises in Yerramala forest. The 100-year-old Kanigiri Swamy temple is constructed in Yerramala forest zone, 8 kilometres away from Owk town. People will hardly visit the temple on normal days.

There was a rumour that precious treasures will be hidden beneath the temple or its surrounding areas. Believing the rumours, some treasure hunters used to dig the surrounding areas or demolish the age old temples searching for hidden treasures.

The six-member gang with greed to own the precious trove has sketched a plan to dig the temple premises.

Taking the advantage of no one present on the temple premises, they first performed some occult prayers before commencing digging works. However, some locals noticed them and immediately brought it to the notice of the police, said the Sub inspector.

Based on the information, the police conducted a search operation at the forest zone. After a while of searching, all six members were caught and taken to the police station. A case has been filed under relevant sections and all accused would be sent to remand, stated the SI.