Kurnool: 60 patrol vehicles, minivan added to fleet of Disha team

Kurnool: Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli has said that the state government and the police department is relentlessly striving to protect women. To extend more services to the women in need, the government has sanctioned 60 motorbikes, one Disha minivan and two high-alert wireless command Toofan vehicles to Disha police station.

The vehicles have been sanctioned to Kurnool district by the Director General of Police (DGP) Gowtham Sawang. These 60 motorbikes, one minivan and two high-alert wireless command (Hawk) Toofan vehicle would discharge responsibilities at 60 police stations across the district, stated the SP.

The women police would have an eagle eye on eve teasers at schools and colleges. If anyone is found teasing the students or women, they would be immediately taken into task and award punishments.

The aim of the minivan is to rush the incident spot and save the victim. The minivan has been equipped with all facilities to extend relief measures to the victims after rescued, the SP said.

The police department is creating awareness among the people about the Disha Application. The application is more useful to the women and the officials were told to give more publicity about the Disha App.

The patrolling of Disha motorbikes would instill confidence among the women. Of the two high-alert wireless command toofan vehicles, one would be used by the QRT team at the district headquarter and the other would be used across the district wherever its services are needed, added the SP.

Prior to addressing the occasion, the SP accompanied by the Additional SP Gowthami Sali, AR Additional SP Radhakrishna have flagged off the Disha vehicles from District Police Office (DPO) office near Konda Reddy fort.