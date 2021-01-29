Kurnool: 70 grams jewellery, 4 kg silver ornaments burgled

Kurnool: Burglars broke into a locked house at Venkateshwara Nagar in Kodumur in the early hours of Thursday and decamped with 70 grams of jewellery, 4 kgs of silver ornaments and Rs 1 lakh cash.



According to information, one Rajasekhar Reddy along with his wife was residing at Venkateshwara Nagar. On Wednesday, the couple went to Kurnool to attend a function of relatives after locking the house.

Taking advantage of it, burglars entered the house and decamped with the gold, silver and cash. The couple did not come to Kodumuru in the evening instead they came in the morning. The couple was taken aback on noticing the locks of house broke open and found jewellery, silver articles and Rs 1 lakh cash were missing.

Rajasekhar Reddy immediately lodged a complaint with Kodumuru police. Acting on complaint, Kodumuru Circle Inspector Sreedhar inspected the scene of offence and pressed finger-print experts, clues team and dog squad into service to track the identities of accused. Even the footage of closed-circuit camera was also being pursued.

The CI appealed to residents of Kodumuru to inform the police if they are going out of station and also urged to install a Locked House Monitoring System.