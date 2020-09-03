Kurnool: Aadhaar mix up puts widow pension in misery

Kurnool: H Estheramma, a widow and resident of Kalugotla village in Yemmiganur mandal of Kurnool district, was stopped pension despite having all eligibility conditions for last five months.



According to information, Estheramma lost her husband in 2012, since then she was drawing a widow pension. She was allocated pension number 6170609 that was generated on her Aadhaar no 66866220321 in the same year. For the last 8 years, the government was sanctioning pension. But for the last five months, she was abruptly stopped giving pension.

Estheramma said that she was staying alone since her husband's death in 2012. The then government has sanctioned pension under widow pension scheme and was getting pension for the last eight years. Even the present government has also given pension up to February but stopped giving it for last five months, Estheramma said.

When she enquired with volunteer of Sachivalayam, he advised her to ask the Panchayat secretary.

The panchayat secretary says that two pensions were generated on one number and so her pension was stopped. Estheramma said she has no other source of income and the widow pension was the only source for her livelihood. She urged the government to restore pension.

Speaking to The Hans India, Panchayat Secretary Sharana Basava said two persons, Ranganna and Estheramma, were getting pension on same number. The error was detected during system update. As Ranganna was older than Estheramma, he said the computer has automatically deleted Estheramma's name from the list. He further said that the issue was taken to the notice of the higher officials and the officials have forwarded the copies to government for restoration of pension to Estheramma. Due to lockdown the issue was delayed and we are continuously pursuing the issue, he said and added the pension is likely to be sanctioned in a month or two.