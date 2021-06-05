Kurnool: Adoni cops crack infant kidnap, arrest 3

Kurnool: The Adoni police on Saturday cracked the two-day old infant(girl) kidnap case and arrested three persons in this connection.

Addressing media persons at Jubilee Hall of Arts College in Adoni on Saturday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli said the kidnappers were identified as Kanakurthi Jhansi Lakshmi, Kanakurthi Manjunath and Y Yashoda, all residents of Adoni.

The SP said that two days ago, one Pujari Renukamma, a resident of Alasanda Gutti village in Adoni mandal, gave birth to a baby girl at Vamshi Chaitanya hospital in Adoni SKD colony.

One Jhansi Lakshmi clad in a black burka, approached the couple, stating that the newborn baby needs to be given an "Amma injection" at the government hospital. By saying, she took the baby to the hospital. Lakshmamma, the mother of Renukamma, also accompanied burka clad woman.

However, before entering the hospital, Lakshmamma reportedly said she will get some xerox copies of Matha Shishu Samrakshana card. When she went to get xerox copies, Jhansi Lakshmi (buka clad woman) fled the scene. When Lakshmamma returned to the hospital, she did not find the burka clad woman. She immediately informed her daughter Renukamma and son-in-law Pujari Srinivasulu.

Srinivasulu, the husband of Renuka, immediately lodged a complaint with Two town police station in this regard on June 3. After registering a kidnap case, the police formed nine teams under the supervision of DSP Vinod Kumar.

With the help of latest technology and CCTV footage available at the hospital, the police caught the kidnappers. Jhansi Lakshmi was made the first accused for kidnapping the baby, Jhansi's husband Manjunath was made second accused for not informing the police despite knowing the facts and V Yashoda, the third accused for helping to kidnap the baby, said the SP.

The baby was handed over to the parents. A case under relevant sections has been filed and the three accused were sent to remand. The SP suggested the commercial establishments and hospitals and others to set up Closed Circuit Cameras (CCC).