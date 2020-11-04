Kurnool: AIYF requests PM Modi to implement bifurcation vows

Kurnool: All India Youth Federation (AIYF) state secretary N Lenin Babu has alleged that Modi government was cheating the people of state by intentionally delaying the implementation of assurances given in Parliament as per the AP Reorganisation Act 2014. The AIYF leaders staged a protest in front of Gandhi Statue at Collectorate on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, Lenin Babu said that the Central government should take the responsibility of completing the multipurpose Polavaram irrigation project besides compensating the displaced by allocating Rs 55,000 crores. He also said that the Central government must allocate funds for the construction of state capital and for boosting medical and education infrastructure in the state. The Modi government, which also assured to allocate special packages for the development of backward districts in Rayalaseema and in Northern Andhra, totally failed to honour its promises, alleged Lenin Babu.

He further said the MPs have gone dumb to fight for the rights of the state mentioned in Bifurcation Act in Parliament. It would be better to resign from their posts if they could not fight for justice in the interest of the people of Andhra Pradesh, he pointed out. Modi instead of allocating funds to Andhra Pradesh has given soil and water at the time of laying the foundation stone to Amaravati. He demanded to establish industries so that the unemployed youth can get job opportunities.

AIYF district president and secretary Srinivasulu, Karumanchi, Puli Sekar, Chandrasekhar, Sri Ramulu, Anil Kumar, Nageshwara Rao, Babaiah, Beesanna and Krishna participated in the dharna.