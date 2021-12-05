Kurnool: An eighth class student addicted to PUBG game admitted in hospital

It is a well known fact that online games are a favorite of children, including teenagers. In this sequence some become addicted to the game and lost their lives. Recently a boy also who addicted to the game has been in trouble.



According to the details, Subbaraidu is an 8th standard student from Paddavaduguru mandal of Anantapur district. He has been playing this game for a while, however, he addicted to the pub-g game and played it continuously.

Against this backdrop, the boy forgot his parents and unable to recognise them and was admitted to a private hospital in Kurnool for treatment. The parents are worried about the son's condition.