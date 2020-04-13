Kurnool: Anganwadi ayah gets 20k cash prize

Kurnool: An ayah of Anganwadi centre at Nandyal town has now become the talk-of-the-town for her social responsibility. Her service was well-rewarded by the District Collector G Veera Pandiyan as she helped a pregnant woman at the right time and he announced a cash prize of Rs 20,000 on Sunday.

According to official information, Divya Bharati, a resident of Sharaff Bazar Sunkulamma street in Nandyal developed labour pains. She needed to be taken to hospital for delivery but unfortunately her mother was not around at that time and prevailing lockdown added to her woes.

At this crucial moment, Chenamma, an ayah of Anganwadi centre, came to her rescue. She took her to government hospital at Nandyal and got her admission. After few hours, Divya Bharati gave birth to a healthy baby boy weighing 4 kilograms. Chenamma stayed beside Divya Bharati for two days and took care of her like a mother.

The service of Chenamma was brought to the notice of Integrated Child Development Service (ICDS) which in turn took it to the notice of district collector, G Veera Pandiyan, who announced a cash prize of Rs 20,000. Even Divya Bharati and her husband thanked Chenamma for her timely help.