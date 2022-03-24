Kurnool: Announce Atmakur as ST division

Kurnool: State presidents of Girijana Praja Samakya and AP Tribal Federation Raju Naik and Krishna Naik demanded the state government to make Atmakur as schedule tribal division and name it Santh Seva Lal Maharaj.

Regarding the issue, the presidents spoke to media persons on Wednesday in Atmakur. The duo said that Atmakur has 90 percent of tribal population. The state has recently announced Nandyal as district headquarters. Atmakur falls in Nandyal district. As Atmakur division is mostly occupied by the tribal community, the leaders urged the government to make Atmakur to schedule tribal division.

The presidents said the government to name the bridge to be constructed on Krishna River connecting Andhra Pradesh and Telangana state as Chenchu Lakshmi in addition to naming Atmakur division to Santh Seva Lal Maharaj.

They even asked the government to name the ring road at Karivena village as Banjara Dharma Guru Santh Sri Seva Lal. The state presidents have also asked to mark tribal symbols on the national highway from Kalvakurthy in Telangana state to Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh.

Even they asked to name the ghat road from Atnakur to Dornala to Hadiram as Alluri Seetha Rama Raju.

Atmakur division sadana samithi leaders Shiva Naik, Mallikarjuna Naik, Balu Naik, Nagesh Naik, Mallesh Naik, Chandra Naik and Surendra Naik were present.