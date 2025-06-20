Kurnool APPCB holds Yoga session ahead of Int’l Yoga Day

Live
Ahead of the 11th International Yoga Day on June 21, the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), Regional Office in Kurnool organised a yoga training session on Thursday, in the office premises.
Kurnool: Ahead of the 11th International Yoga Day on June 21, the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), Regional Office in Kurnool organised a yoga training session on Thursday, in the office premises.
The event saw participation from Venkateswarlu, Labour Commissioner, Kurnool, APPCB officials, S Shankar Naik (SEE), Virendra Kumar (SES), Narsimhulu (Scientific Officer), P Venkata Kishore Reddy (Environmental Engineer), along with students from KVBR Memorial Government School. Yoga master C Srinivasulu guided participants through various yoga asanas and explained their health benefits.
As part of the event, jute bags were distributed to promote plastic-free living, and all attendees took a pledge in observance of International Yoga Day.