Kurnool APPCB holds Yoga session ahead of Int’l Yoga Day

Kurnool: Ahead of the 11th International Yoga Day on June 21, the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), Regional Office in Kurnool organised a yoga training session on Thursday, in the office premises.

The event saw participation from Venkateswarlu, Labour Commissioner, Kurnool, APPCB officials, S Shankar Naik (SEE), Virendra Kumar (SES), Narsimhulu (Scientific Officer), P Venkata Kishore Reddy (Environmental Engineer), along with students from KVBR Memorial Government School. Yoga master C Srinivasulu guided participants through various yoga asanas and explained their health benefits.

As part of the event, jute bags were distributed to promote plastic-free living, and all attendees took a pledge in observance of International Yoga Day.