Kurnool: Attack on PET by SI sparks protests

Kurnool: A physical education training (PET) teacher Kodi Eeranna was severely injured after being beaten up by Kosigi police station SI Dhanunjaya. The incident took place at Kosigi village late on Wednesday but came to light on Thursday when the video of beating went viral on social media. The victim Kodi Eeranna, an SC, was admitted to Adoni government general hospital for treatment.

According to information, Eeranna, a resident of Kosigi village, is working as a physical director at Zilla Parishad High School in Kowthalam village. On Wednesday at around 9.30 pm, he came out of his house to have a stroll. In the meantime some students came to him and all of them were discussing the admissions in university hostel.

At that time, SI Dhanunjaya accompanied by head constable Prabhakar, constables Mohammed Basha and Bhaskar Naidu happened to pass by in a police vehicle. They stopped the vehicle on seeing the PET and students and asked them what they were doing at that time. Responding to the SI, Eeranna said they were were discussing the admissions process in the university hostel.

Dhanunjaya became furious and began to beat up Eeranna saying 'how dare you speak to me'. Other policemen too joined him and took him to the police station. There the SI threatened to encounter Eeranna pointing the pistol and also to open a rowdy sheet. "You don't seem to be a teacher, you are looking like a criminal," he said and abused by in filthy language in the name of caste. The family members of the teacher on learning of the incident reached the police station in large numbers and staged a protest.

Fearing consequences, Dhanunjaya released Eeranna from custody. Later, family members rushed him to Adoni government general hospital.

President of State Human Rights Commission, UG Sriniasulu, on learning of the incident reached the hospital and consoled the teacher. Speaking to media persons, he expressed concern over the rude attitude of police personnel. He demanded stern action against the SI and the others involved in the attack.

Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS ) leaders also reached the hospital and staged protests. MRPS town president Jagan demanded immediate suspension of SI Dhanunjaya and other