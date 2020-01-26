Kurnool: Attempt to burn Chandrababu Naidu's effigy foiled

Kurnool: Mild tension prevailed for some time in Nandyal when police prevented the advocates and the student organisations from burning the effigy of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

After boycotting court activities, the advocates on Saturday took out a rally against Naidu, who was opposing three capitals for the State. After concluding rally, the advocates and student groups staged a stir in front of the TDP MLC N Md Farooq's office. They raised slogans against the TDP chief and termed him as Rayalaseema traitor. The protesters asked as to why Chandrababu opposing three capitals when he was aware of the Sribagh Pact and slammed him for not allowing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to develop their region.



Unable to digest good governance of the YSRCP rule, Naidu was creating unrest in the State by provoking the people, they alleged, adding that the TDP chief did not change his attitude despite people teaching him a befitting lesson in previous elections. Later, advocates and student groups tried to burn the Chandrababu's effigy.

But the police did not allow them to do so. Heated argument broke out between police and protesters. After bringing the situation under control, the cops cleared the traffic.