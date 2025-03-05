Kurnool: Auto-rickshaw workers demand welfare board

Kurnool: Auto workers staged a protest in front of the Kurnool Collector’s office here on Tuesday demanding the establishment of a Welfare Board that includes Provident Fund (PF) and Employee State Insurance (ESI) benefits.

They also called for the cancellation of Government Orders (GOs) No 21 and 31, which they claim have imposed heavy fines and penalties on auto workers.

Addressing the gathering, the leaders criticised the State government for failing to fulfill its election promise of setting up a welfare board for auto-rickshaw workers. They pointed out that the previous government provided Rs 10,000 through the ‘Vahana Mitra’ scheme, whereas the current coalition government had promised Rs 15,000 but had not yet implemented it, even after nine months in power.

The union leaders condemned the government’s inaction on auto workers’ issues and demanded the immediate repeal of GO Nos. 21 and 31, which they claimed were causing severe financial distress due to heavy fines. They warned that if their demands were not met, they would intensify their agitation with Statewide protests.

The protestors also urged the government to establish an ‘Auto Colony’ to provide housing for auto workers and ensure free education for their children. Additionally, they criticized the Central government for the rising costs of petrol, diesel, and LPG, calling for immediate price reductions.

They also demanded relief from third-party insurance fees, toll gate charges and high electricity tariffs, stating that these expenses were making it difficult for auto workers to earn a livelihood.

Furthermore, they insisted that the state government immediately provide Rs 15,000 through the ‘Vahana Mitra’ scheme and cancel all pending traffic and RTO challans against auto workers.

AITUC and Auto Workers’ Union leaders including B Venkatesh, G Chandrasekhar, Ramanjaneya, Madhu, R Krishna Reddy, Eshwar Reddy, Nagaraj, Jayaram Reddy, Nallanna, Krishna, Krishna Naik, Kondal, Madhu and Renuka participated in the protest.