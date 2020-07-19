Kurnool: Body of infant girl thrown into KC Canal

Kurnool: The residents of Chabolu village in Nandyal Mandal have detected a dead body of a new-born baby girl thrown in Kurnool-Cuddapah (KC) Canal on Saturday. According to information, one Shamsha Vali resident of Kotapadu village in Sirivella Mandal has brought his pregnant wife Madharsa to Nandyal General Hospital for delivery on Friday. But she delivered a dead baby girl. Shamsha Vali not knowing what to do has thrown the body in the KC canal.



Some residents of Chabolu village have found the baby's body floating on the waters and informed to Nandyal rural police. The cops retrieved the body and pursued the tags tied to the baby. Based on the information on the tags, the parents were identified.

On questioning, Shamsha Vali said that he brought his pregnant wife to Nandyal General Hospital on Friday. The doctors said that she needs corona tests. After some time, the doctors attended the patient, but she delivered a dead baby girl. If the doctors would have attended immediately, then she would have given birth to a healthy baby, lamented Shamsha Vali.

Shamsha Vali said that he thought that the villagers would oppose the burial on the ground that she might have infected with the virus. So, I am forced to throw the dead infant in the KC Canal, lamented Sham Sha Vali.

The Circle Inspector of Nandyal Taluka police station, Diwakar Reddy said that no case was filed in this regard.