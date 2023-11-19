Kurnool: Buggana assures enough funds for Jal Jeevan Mission

Kurnool: Minister for Finance and Kurnool district in-charge Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said that 2 tmc ft of water would be stored in Gajula Dinne Project (GDP) after drawing from Low Level Canal (LLC). He addressed Zilla Parishad general body meeting on Rural Water Scheme (RWS), sanitation, agriculture and housing departments, at ZP conference hall here on Saturday, which was presided by ZP chairman Yerrabothula Papi Reddy. District Collectors Dr G Srijana (Kurnool) and Dr Manazir Jeelani Samoon (Nandyal) participated in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Minister Buggana said that they will store 2 tmc ft of water in GDP after drawing 200 cusecs of water from LLC every day. Responding to an issue raised by Kodumur ZPTC on water problems while discussing on RWS scheme, the Minister replied that there are adequate funds for Jal Jeevan Mission. The bills regarding the works done would be sanctioned immediately. He advised local leaders to invite tenders after identifying enthusiastic contractors. He told the Collectors to give the opportunity to self-help group members, if no contractor comes forward.

The Minister informed that the government, after taking the norms into consideration, would declare drought prone mandals. Appealing to the people to not to worry for not declaring some mandals as drought-hit, Buggana informed that they have sent proposals to the government to announce the remaining mandals also as drought-prone. The government is likely to announce in the second list, he added.

A ZPTC said that the layouts of Jagananna housing colonies are far away from the habitations in Allagadda and urged Minister Buggana to pursue the issue. Responding to this, the Minister ordered the housing department officials to reverify the layout by accompanying Tahsildar concerned and see that alternative places are shown.

Buggana ordered the District Medical and Health Officer to conduct hospital development committee meetings at Primary Health Care (PHC) centre level. The officials of Roads and Buildings were asked to send proposals for double roads to the road leading to Ulchala village.

Kurnool district Collector Dr G Srijana said that as of now 24 mandals were declared as drought-hit and proposals have been submitted to the government to include Tuggali mandal also in the list of drought-hit mandals.

At the end of the meeting, a resolution was passed to handover the old ZP office to Tourism department on lease by declaring it under ancestral property.

Nandikotkur MLA T Arthur, Allagadda MLA Gangula Bijendra Reddy, Nandyal Joint Collector T Rahul Kumar Reddy, ZPTCs and MPPs of Kurnool and Nandyal participated in the meeting.

Prior to the meeting, the Minister and officials have observed two-minutes silence in the memory of Kallur ZPTC Alla Prabhakar Reddy, who died in a road mishap recently.