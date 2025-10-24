Kurnool bus fire tragedy: Officials rush to spot as several passengers charred beyond recognition

Kurnool: A heart-wrenching tragedy struck near Ullindakonda Cross in Kurnool district in the early hours of Friday when a Bengaluru–Hyderabad bound Kaveri Travels bus caught fire, leaving several passengers dead and others critically injured. The horrific accident occurred around 3:30 a.m., when the private travel bus carrying nearly 40 passengers was engulfed in flames within minutes. The scene was one of devastation, with survivors recounting how thick smoke and fire spread rapidly, leaving little time for escape.

On learning about the incident, Kurnool District Collector Dr. Siri, Rayalaseema Range DIG Koya Praveen, and Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikrant Patil, along with officials from various departments, rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation. They coordinated rescue and relief operations, ensuring that the injured passengers were immediately shifted to the Kurnool Government General Hospital for emergency treatment. Firefighters and police personnel worked tirelessly to control the flames, but by the time the fire was extinguished, the bus was completely gutted.





Preliminary reports indicate that around 12 passengers managed to escape from the burning vehicle before the fire spread uncontrollably, while several others were trapped inside. Eyewitnesses described the scene as horrifying, with passengers crying for help as flames engulfed the bus. Officials said that many of the bodies were charred beyond recognition, with several burnt to coal-like remains. Forensic teams have been deployed to help identify the deceased, while police and fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire, which is suspected to have originated from an electrical short circuit or engine malfunction.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, terming it “a painful and shocking loss of lives.” He directed the Kurnool district administration to ensure the best medical care for the injured and to extend all necessary assistance to the victims’ families. Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Opposition leader Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and BRS party former Minister KTR also conveyed their condolences and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.