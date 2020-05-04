Kurnool: Civic chief D K Balaji issues memos to sanitary officers

Kurnool: New Commissioner of Kurnool Municipal Corporation D K Balaji immediately after taking charge has served memos to two sanitary officers and a public health worker and sought explanation from them within three days. If they fail to give explanation, severe action under National Disaster Management Act would be initiated, he warned.



The commissioner, accompanied by health officer and other officials of the corporation, toured the city limits on Sunday. He noticed maintenance of poor sanitation at several wards. Most of the wards were not bleached and disinfectant solution hypo chlorate was not sprayed. The poor sanitation was observed at 2A, 2B and 7B divisions.

On seeing the poor sanitation, he expressed ire on the concerned sanitary inspectors and health worker. He immediately served memos to the three officials, Chandrasekhar, A Srinivasulu and Srinivasulu asking them to give explanations within three days. If they fail to give reply, then stringent action under National Disaster Management Act would be taken, DK Balaji said.