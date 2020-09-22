Kurnool: Complete Orvakal Airport works by Oct second week

Kurnool: District collector G Veera Pandiyan has directed the officials concerned to complete the all pending development works of Orvakal Airport without further delay. Conducting a review meeting with the officials of various departments at Orvakal Airport lounge on Monday, the collector directed the officials to complete all pending works by second week of October.

He instructed the officials to take up the work in two shifts, day and night and complete them on war footing. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy have given top priority to complete the airport pending works, he pointed out. They have also assured to release sufficient funds for the early completion of works, stated Veera Pandiyan.

He expressed displeasure over the engineering department officials of Orvakal Airport for negligent in complete the works within the stipulated period. He ordered the officials at Airport and district level to coordinate with each other for completing the works. "Engage manpower in three shifts and complete the works within the second week of October. Daily I will conduct a review meeting on the pending works," said the collector.

Director of Orvakal Airport Kailash Mondal, District Revenue Officer Pullaiah, Trainee IPS officer Kommi Pratap Shiva Kishore, DRDA Project Director Srinivasulu, DFO Srinivasa Reddy, Superintending Engineers of various department, district level officials and Airport officials were present at the review meeting.











