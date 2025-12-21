SIR to ensure infiltrators are out: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Election Commission of India started the exercise of ‘Special Intensive Revision’ (SIR) to ensure that “infiltrators” are kept out of electoral process while some ‘deshdrohis’ (traitors) are trying to protect them.

He made the remarks, while addressing a rally in Assam's Guwahati. Taking a dig at the Opposition, Modi also said that he is “correcting” Congress' mistakes of “ignoring Assam and Northeast for decades”.

"The Congress governments had committed the sin of keeping Assam and the Northeast away from development, and the country had to pay a very heavy price for that in terms of its unity, security, and integrity. During the Congress governments, the era of violence flourished for decades.