Kurnool: Congress activists to take part in 75-km Padayatra

Kurnool: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Dr Sake Sailajanath called upon the party cadres in all districts across the State to take part in 75 kilometres of Padayatra from August 9 to 14.

He addressed the party cadre at a meeting held at the party office here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Sailajanath suggested that the party cadres take out Padayatra up to a minimum distance of 75 kilometres.

He said during the entire stretch of the Padayatra, the party activists should create awareness among people on the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters and the services rendered by former Chief Minister Damodaram Sanjeevaiah. He also asked the party cadres to stage protests on August 5 against the Central government over the Agnipath policy and skyrocketing prices of essential commodities.

Sailajanath alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was only protecting the interests of industrialists like Ambani and Adani and ignoring the welfare of common people. District Congress Committee (DCC) president M Sudhakar Babu said that the people of the State under the Jagan's rule were facing huge problems. The Chief Minister imposed a heavy burden on the people by imposing hefty taxes, he said. Earlier, Sailajanath accompanied by other party leaders has paid floral tributes to freedom fighter Pingali Venkayya on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Party leaders C Mohan Rao, John Wilson, K Pedda Reddy, Devishetty Prakash, K Lakshmi Narayana Reddy, Damodaram Radha Krishna, S Babu Rao, Kasim Vali and several others participated in the meeting.