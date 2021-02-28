Kurnool: Continue Best Available Schools in AP says Republican Party of India

Kurnool: Republican Party of India (RPI) Rayalaseema in-charge Ananta Rathnam Madiga said that he submitted a letter to the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale to continue Best Available Schools in Andhra Pradesh. He said the representation was given to the Central minister after meeting him in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Speaking to media, Ananta Rathnam said the scheme was introduced by the former Chief Minister Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy with the objective of providing corporate education free of cost to poor students belonging to SC/ST community.

Under the scheme, he said bright students would be selected by the district level committee under the chairmanship of collector in consultation with social welfare department.

As many as 2,000 students from class I to XII were pursuing education in every district in corporate schools across the state selected under the scheme, said Rathnam.

He added many pass outs from the schools had gained admissions in IITs, NITs, Central Universities in engineering and medicine branches. He stated now these students would likely to lose the opportunity to pursue education in best available schools as the present Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was planning to wind up them.

He said the parents were not able to afford school fees to continue their children education. The issue was taken to the notice of the Chief Minister to continue the scheme for the benefit of SC/ST students, he pointed out.

Rathnam said he has requested Ramdas Athawala to continue the Best Available School scheme to benefit the students of downtrodden community.