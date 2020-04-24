Kurnool: Cops beat up Army soldier for violating lockdown

Kurnool: An army soldier was beaten blue and black by cops of Devanakonda police station and the video of which has gone viral on social media. According to information, one M Lakshmanna resident of Devanakonda village in Pathikonda constituency is a soldier in Army discharging responsibilities in Rajour regiment in Jammu and Kashmir.



Recently he has visited his native village Devanakonda on 65 days leave. On 17th of this month in the evening, he came out of his house to purchase some medicines to his ailing mother. Due to lockdown no one was allowed to roam on the roads. The cops of Devanakonda intercepted and questioned him. The soldier gave valid reasons. The cops without heeding him thrashed like severely.

Speaking to The Hans India when contacted him over phone, Lakshman said that the police had misbehaved in an unruly manner. "Despite giving valid reasons the Sub Inspector, E Maruthi without heeding had thrashed him severely. Even a constable, Ashok has kicked several times on my face", stated the soldier.

The same evening at around 11.30 pm I have taken treatment for the bruises at Kurnool government general hospital and the doctors treated the case under Medico Legal Case (MLC). Unfortunately, the MLC was not forwarded to the concerned police station. Even the Circle Inspector of Pathikonda also ignored to entertain my complaint, wooed Lakshman.

The issue was also brought to the notice of Superintendent of Police (SP). He has forwarded to the concerned police station to pursue the issue. But till date no action was initiated in this regard. I am an army soldier and was on duty on the day I am thrashed. After completion of leave period on 14th I am directed by officer to report at local NCC office. After reporting on 14th I was on duty from the very next day.

The Sub Inspector of Devanakonda police station, E Maruthi speaking to The Hans India has denied the allegations.