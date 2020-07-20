Kurnool: Cops seize unaccounted cash of 38.26 lakh from car

Kurnool: The cops of Nandyal Three Town Police Station have seized Rs.38, 26,310 unaccounted cash during a vehicle check-up conducted on Monday.



Circle Inspector, N Mohan Reddy said to media persons that following the instructions of Sub Division Police Officer (SDPO), M Chidananda Reddy, intensive checking of vehicles is being done in the city. The police have intercepted a duster car at Chapirevula toll plaza in the early hours on Monday.

The cops have found a bag which is filled with cash. Three persons who were travelling in the car - Yuva Raju, Kiran Kumar and Muddulu - could not produce supporting evidence for the cash. The three are contractors and have been doing contract works at Chandrapur in Maharashtra state.

Due to lock down, they have sold all equipment and other machinery at Chandrapur and were returning to their native Chittoor with the amount. But they could not produce proof in support of their claim, stated Mohan Reddy.

The amount has been seized and handed over to the Income Tax department for initiating further action. The persons can recollect the amount after producing supporting documents pertaining to the amount, added the Circle Inspector, N Mohan Reddy.