Kurnool: Coronavirus patient recovers after plasma therapy, discharged

Kurnool: District Collector, G Veera Pandiyan appealed to the patients who have recovered from coronavirus to come forward voluntarily to donate blood to treat other corona patients at Kurnool Government General Hospital. A Covid patient was recovered after plasma therapy and was discharged on Saturday.



The Collector addressing the media on the occasion, said that blood samples were collected from 14 patients for conducting plasma therapy. The collected samples were injected on five patients following the guidelines of Indian Council of Medical and Research (ICMR) and were treated. Of the five, one patient has successfully recovered and he is being discharged from the hospital, said the Collector.

Veera Pandiyan has appealed to the fully recovered patients to voluntarily come forward to donate their blood. Upon requesting the government has sanctioned a plasma therapy lab to Kurnool. He lauded the efforts of hospital Superintendent, Dr Narendranath Reddy and Dr Chandrasekhar for making the plasma therapy a grand success.

Separate counters are being arranged under Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Red Cross society for collecting the blood. The Collector further said more number of patients are being discharged in healthy state from Santhiram and Vishwa Bharati covid hospitals. Those patients need to be given counselling for donating blood that can be used for plasma therapy.

Dr Baleshwari and assistant professor, Dr Anil Kumar gave a brief introduction on plasma therapy blood sample collection.

Later the collector, G Veera Pandiyan, Joint collector, Patanshetty Ravi Subash, Dr Narendranath Reddy and Dr Chandrasekhar have suggested the discharged patient, Satheesh Goud , resident of Dhone to take care of his health.