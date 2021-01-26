Kurnool: Cultural events by students, tableaux highlights of fete

Kurnool: Kurnool District Collector G Veera Pandiyan has said that the Constitution of India has come to effect on January 26, 1950 and hence the day is being celebrated as Republic Day in the country every year.



The Collector unfurled the tricolour on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day here on Tuesday. Veera Pandiyan accompanied with the Superintendent of Police (SP), Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli, Joint Collectors, Rama Sunder Reddy, Syed Khaza Mohiuddin, Commissioner of Kurnool Municipal Corporation, DK Balaji and Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Gowthami Sali saluted honoring the National Flag after it was unfurled.

Speaking on the occasion, Veera Pandiyan said though India attained Independence on August 14, 1947, It has no permanent Constitution. Indian laws were based on a modified British established, Government of India Act 1935. For having a permanent Indian Constitution, a drafting committee was established on August 29, 1947 and Dr BR Ambedkar has been appointed as chairman of the drafting committee, the Collector recalled. Adding, the Collector said, after a lot of exercise, the Constitution was finally drafted and on January 26, 1950, was chosen as the day to declare India as the Sovereign Republic. January 26 is celebrated to commemorate the Indian Constitution replacing the Government of India Act, 1935 as the governing document of India.

Republic Day is being celebrated across India with a lot of fervour. Recalling the role of Sardar Nagappa of Kurnool district, Veera Pandiyan has said that the great leader who was also a member in the drafting committee.

The people in India follow various traditions and cultures, and speak different languages. Despite the diversity, still people are leading a harmonious life as a result of which India is well known for 'Unity in Diversity.'

Prior to delivering his address, the Collector received the guard of honour from the police personnel and later reviewed a parade. Cultural programmes presented by school children have enthralled the audience. The display of tableaux by various departments has been the highlights of the celebrations.

Later the Collector, SP, Commissioner and Joint Collectors have presented commendation certificates to the employees of various departments. The Deputy Director of Information and Public Relation (DD, I&PR) department, P Thimmappa received the commendation certificate from the hands of Veera Pandiyan.

Speaking to The Hans India, Thimmappa has said that it is the 18th award that he received during his 25 years of government service. Receiving the award has given immense pleasure, he pointed out.