Kurnool: Cured patient back in 'isolation'

Kurnool: The happiness on the face of recovered covid-19 patient has vanished with the decision taken by the hospital authorities. Kurnool's first covid-19 positive patient, who was all set to be discharged on Friday, was advised to undergo isolation for another 14 days.

He has already completed 18 days of isolation at Kurnool Government General Hospital and tested negative too. The patient, a Rajasthani resident, is an employee of railways department and is stationed at Nossam village in Sanjamala village of Kurnool district.

He was shifted to Kurnool GGH isolation ward after he was detected to be suffering with the corona virus on March 23. Since then he was treated for the virus and his blood samples were regularly sent to virology labs at Anantapur and Tirupati.

After a period of 18 days in isolation ward, the hospital authorities have once again sent his blood samples for detecting the virus. The reports have yielded negative results, stated an official source.

With the negative reports the hospital authorities along with the district administration have made arrangements for his discharge on Friday. But at the last moment, it was very unfortunate the patient was advised to undergo 14 more days' isolation. The official's decision has upset the patient who was all prepared to walk out of the hospital after spending 18 days in isolation.