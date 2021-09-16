Kurnool: DEO Sairam asks students to utilise Vidya Kanuka kits properly

Kurnool: District Education Officer (DEO) M Sairam called upon the students utilise the kits that are being extended under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka. He made a surprise visit to Zillah Parishad High School at Military colony located on the outskirts of Kurnool city on Wednesday.

The DEO after visiting the school inspected the classrooms, kitchen and the surroundings. He also enquired about the food being served to the students. He instructed the organisers of midday meal to serve hygienic food to children. He warned of taking severe action against those staff who work indifferently towards students' complaints.

He had an interaction with the students for a while and asked about the classes being conducted by the teachers. The DEO also enquired about the problems being faced by them if any and asked about the food served. Responding to DEO, the students expressed satisfaction over the facilities in the school.

The DEO said the government was extending a uniform, shoes shocks and belts. He asked the students to attend school with well uniformed. The students pursuing education at government schools are no less than the students of corporate schools, stated M Sairam.

He expressed satisfaction over the facilities being provided to the students. He also lauded the Head Mistress Vijayamma for maintaining tidy surroundings. Teachers Thimappa, Srinivasulu Saraswathi, Krishna Murthy, Raghavaiah, Sasikala, Anitha, Sridevi, PET Basha, Chandrasekhar and others participated.